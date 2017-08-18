Gambia: Military Chief's Visits to Media Institution Is a Positive Step

The visits by the Chief of Defense Staff Lt General Masanneh Kinteh to media institutions is a positive step. The visit is meant "to further cement the already existing cordial relationship between GAF and media establishments in the country."

Strengthening military/civilian relation is quite important because the military is the defender of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. As the defender of the country the military force has to win the confidence and trust of the people. It cannot but be loved and respected by the people if it's members are ready to lay down their lives in defense of the country. What it must avoid is to turn its weapon against innocent civilians and transform itself into a virtual criminal to use Captain Thomas Sankara's words.