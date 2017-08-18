17 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Military Chief Tours Media Houses

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mustapha Jallow

The Gambia Armed Forces Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Masanneh Kinteh, has embarked on a tour of the country's media houses starting yesterday Wednesday 14 August 2017. During his visit at Gambia Radio and Television Service (GRTS), he promised to restore the civil-military relationship in the GAF.

He said most of the activities within the Armed Forces have been misconstrued by the public. He said the intension is to have armed forces that are subordinate, answerable and accountable to the civil populace.

"We must have lost the public confidence in some way," he said. "We would not be able to do that accountability and be able to answer to that call without our actions being transparent," he said.

CDS Kinteh said the media had played a very crucial role in terms of public awareness and in terms of promoting the development agenda of government.

"We want to be part of this agenda. We don't want to be part of it just because we are holding activities that need to be reported, but because we want to proactively meet the media and share some of our aspiration with them," he said.

Ebrima Sillah the Director General of GRTS said they value the collaboration, partnership and cooperation with the GAF in particular but generally on all security services of the country.

"Together we can help secure our country from all forms of threats perceived or real," he said. "We already have a programme that is dedicated to security. After 22 years of what we went through, everybody is conscious of the fact that we need to protect our democracy. The best way we can do it is by contributing to the peace and security of this country," he said.

Gambia

Halifa Sallah Visits Treatment Plant in Copenhagen

To have first-hand information on the Management of liquid waste Halifa Sallah accompanied by a Marine Engineer of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.