Sudan: Conduction of First Exploratory Operation At IBN Al-Nafis Heart Surgery Center

Khartoum — The Consultant of Cardiac Surgery, Dr. Salah Al-Basha, has conducted, Thursday, the first operation of an exploratory catheterization at Ibn al-Nafis Center for Cardiothoracic Surgery at Omdurman Teaching Hospital.

The Director of the General Department of Therapeutic Medicine, of khartoum state Ministry of Health, Dr. Yousif Tebin, during the launching of medical operations at Ibn al-Nafis Center for Cardiothoracic Surgery at Omdurman Teaching Hospital, noted that ministry's future plan is to provide more than one catheter in the hospital as well as a pediatric surgery department to become a reference center for cardiac surgery to reduce the burden on the People's Hospital and Ahmed Qasim Hospital, and to serve the citizens of Omdurman.

He revealed the existence of (7) catheters in government hospitals and (8) in private hospitals, pointing to the twinship and coordination between the People's Hospital and Omdurman Hospital in scheduling operations by senior cardiologists.