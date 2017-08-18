East Africa: Ethiopia Prime Minister Delivers a Lecture On Horn of Africa - Possibility of an Economic Community

Khartoum — Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalign, on Thursday delivered a lecture in Khartoum under the theme of "Horn of African: The possibilities of an Economic Community," where he reaffirmed the importance of establishing an economic community of the Horn of African comprising the Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea and Somalia.

He said if the economies of these countries reintegrate they would be contributing in achievement of peace and prosperity in the region, given their huge economic potentials.

The Prime Minister told the attendance at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, Sudan, that these countries occupy a strategic area which link Africa to the Middle East and that it is an importance maritime and areal crossing point linking the Middle east to Europe and that the River Nile is in this region thus making it a strategic area which is prone to many foreign interventions.

He said such countries as China, India, Turkey and the Gulf countries have shown great interest in the region of the Horn of Africa because of the huge natural resources it contains: water and animal resources, minerals, gas and petroleum resources as well as the other form of alternative energy and maritime resources, not to talk about its long coast which make the region an attractive zone.

The Prime Minister who was on a three day state visit to the Sudan, and who delivered the lecture as part of his activities within the visit, said the diverse climate of the Horn of Africa boost the opportunities of agricultural success and that there are chances to better the economic production situation.

He said what is needed was an integration of the economies of these countries so that they would be a force competing in the international market.

He stressed that it was imperative to avoid depending on exportation of raw materials only, but on putting an added value so that this would form an economic transformation in the countries of the Horn of Africa.

He said the economic development indicators put the population in the region below the poverty line, and that there are chances of self-

dependency and improving the living conditions of the population.

He stressed that the region has been the scene of many strives thus driving youth into looking for employment opportunities outside the region, which necessitates joint action to meet the needs of those youth least such phenomenon would affect their communities.

He said it was imperative for the countries of the Horn of Africa to work together to put an end to conflicts and civil strives and reflect a positive image about the countries of the region.

He argued that the establishment of such a community should not be at the expense of other groupings in the region such as the IGAD or other communities.

He stressed the need for the countries of the Horn of African to work jointly for putting an end to threats and menace such as terrorism, organized crimes, firearms, cross border crimes, electronic crimes and piracy, poaching and burying of toxic materials in the region of the Horn of Africa.

He underlined that these areas require joint action and cooperation.