17 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of the Republic to Head to Kigali Friday to Partake in Kagame's Inauguration Ceremony

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir leaves, on Friday to Kigali, Capital of Rwanda, on a one-day visit to take part in inauguration of Rwandan President, Paul Kagame.

The President will be accompanied by Minister of Presidency of he Republic, Dr Fadl Abdalla Fadl, State Minister and Director of the President's Offices, Hatem Hassan Bakheet and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Attal-Mannan Bakheet.

It is worth mentioning that Kagame won with overwhelming majority the vote which was held on August 4th.

