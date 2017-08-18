Sudan: Al-Basher - Sudan and Ethiopia Share Identical Viewpoints

Khartoum — President of the republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher has disclosed that Sudan and Ethiopia shared identical viewpoints and strong political will to develop their bilateral relations towards integration in all fields.

Al-Basher outlined during the joint press conference held, Thursday, at the Friendship Hall , with the visit ting Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile Mariam Desalgen that the visit of the Ethiopian Premier comes in the context of the continued consultation between Sudan and Ethiopia to develop cooperation and review issues of common interest.

The President denied disagreement on references concerning demarcation of borders between the two countries, adding that what is left is putting the marks on the borders, pointing out to the existence of higher mechanisms, ministerial, technical and security to sponsor and protect the borders between the two countries.

Al- Bashir said that the atmosphere is now fully prepared for the establishment of the Horn of Africa Economic group to realize the interests of the region and meet the ambitions and desires of its political leaders and people.

On the Ethiopian Development Dam, President Al-Basher has underlined that the Principles Agreement which signed in Khartoum, worked out the legal and constitutional framework of the relations of the three countries (Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia) on the Development Dam.