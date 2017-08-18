Sudan: Desalgen - Sudanese-Ethiopian Relations Distinguished and Deeply Rooted

Khartoum — The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile Mariam Desalgen has described the Sudanese-Ethiopian bilateral relations as distinguished and deeply rooted.

Desalgen outlined in the joint press conference with the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher which held, Thursday, at the Friendship Hall, that the Sudanese-Ethiopian bilateral relations are distinguished and deeply rooted and needed to be developed to the highest level to realize the interests of the people of the two countries.

He said the bilateral relations between the two countries are cared and given due concern by the leaderships in the two countries through the cooperation and the close work in political, economic and security fields.

Desalgen has underlined that he works with President Al-Basher to sponsor the implementation of all the agreements signed by Sudan and Ethiopia in trade and economic fields, calling on the businessmen, in the two c countries, to increase the join investments to realize the mutual benefits and interests.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister has affirmed the full coordination between the two countries in regional issues, especially, what concerns the realization of security and stability in the State of South Sudan and Somalia.

He added that Sudan and Ethiopia work for urging the concerned parties in the State of South Sudan to implement IGAAD sponsored agreement, in this connection.

'The leaderships of the State of South Sudan should understand that if the agreement is not implemented, their country will collapse'. He warned.