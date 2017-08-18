Sudan: 4th Forum Gum Arabic Next Sunday At Holiday Villa

Khartoum — The United Company for Advanced Projects Ltd, organizes the 4th Khartoum Gum Arabic Forum, which will be held on Sunday 20 of current August, in Holiday Villa at 9:30 am and will be honored by the Minister of Trade.
The forum will present a paper titled, " The Establishment of a Bank for Gum Arabic", and another paper entitled "Establishment of a Free Zone for Gum Arabic", this paper will be attended by the e Minister of Investment, and the invitation is directed to all the press and media organizations.