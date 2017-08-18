Sudan: 4th Forum Gum Arabic Next Sunday At Holiday Villa

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

The forum will present a paper titled, " The Establishment of a Bank for Gum Arabic", and another paper entitled "Establishment of a Free Zone for Gum Arabic", this paper will be attended by the e Minister of Investment, and the invitation is directed to all the press and media organizations.

Khartoum — The United Company for Advanced Projects Ltd, organizes the 4th Khartoum Gum Arabic Forum, which will be held on Sunday 20 of current August, in Holiday Villa at 9:30 am and will be honored by the Minister of Trade.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.