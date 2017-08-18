Sudan: Higher Council of Sudanese Communities Abroad to Launch Forum Saturday

Khartoum — The Activation Forum of the Higher Council of the Sudanese Communities Abroad will launch next Saturday, its activities at the Organ for the Affairs of Sudanese Working Abroad, under the auspices of Ahmed Saad Omar, the Minister of the Ministry of tCouncil of Ministers and the Secretary General of the Expatriates Organ Dr. Karar Al-Tuhami, with the participation of the ministries of interior, the Social welfare and the relevant bodies.

The chairman of the Higher Council for the Sudanese Communities Abroad, Dr. Ibrahim al-Bahari, noted in a press statement that the forum will discusses the issues of returnees from abroad, represented in providing housing, employment opportunities, education and other issues that concern the returning families and different immigrants.

He indicated that the forum will witness the signing of memorandums of understanding with the National Fund for Housing and Construction, the Ministry of Culture, and the International People's Friendship Council.

He added that a number of meetings and visits would be made with and to a number of institutions and ministries, meanwhile, he pointed out that the executive office of the council will hold its meeting in the 28 th of current month.