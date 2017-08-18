Cameroon: Gulf of Guinea! - Security Code of Conduct Evaluated

Experts are meeting in Yaounde to chart the ways of concretely implementing the Code.

Collective measures to guarantee more safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea will soon gain greater efficiency when the Code of Conduct concerning the repression of piracy, armed robbery against ships and illicit maritime activity in West and Central Africa must have gone operational. The Code of Conduct was adopted in Yaounde on June 25, 2013 as one of the major outcomes of the Heads of State Conference on Maritime Safety and Security in the Gulf of Guinea. The Interregional Coordination Centre (ICC) in charge of overseeing the implementation of the Code of Conduct and other security issues in the Gulf of Guinea has embarked on translating the Code of Conduct into concrete reality on the field by organising the first technical evaluation meeting in Yaounde that started yesterday, August 16 to end today, August 17, 2017. The meeting concerns experts from West and Central African countries that are signatories of the Yaounde Code of Conduct and partners. The countries are member States of the Economic Community of Central Africa States (ECCAS), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC). The Executive Director of the Interregional Coordination Centre, Trimua Christian said the Yaounde meeting was in fulfilment of Article 17 of the Code that empowers the ICC to evaluate the agreement after a period of three years from the date of entry into force in order to take stock of its enforcement with a view to transforming the Code into a binding multilateral agreement. "We launched a plan of action to reinforce security at sea recently in Yaounde. The meeting is also intended to diagnose the security situation at sea, identify weak and strong points so as to see where to pay more attention," he said. After Yaounde, ICC will organise another meeting in September 2017 in Dakar, Senegal with Navy Chiefs of member countries and partners. All these meetings are intended to prepare a final document that will be presented during the upcoming Heads of State summit.