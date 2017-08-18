Sudan: FVP Chairs Meeting of Ministerial Sectors

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih , presided over , Thursday , meeting of his deputies and the Cabinet' Sector.

The Sectors' reports were discussed by focusing on sectors of economic development and social and cultural development.

"The meeting confirmed distribution of national dialogue recommendations to committees formed by the National Prime Minister that absorbed all political forces participating in the executive body, State Minister at Council of Minister, Jamal Mahmoud said in a press statement.

He added the 994-point recommendations have been divided into four key axes, constitution, legislation, procedures and policies.

Mahmoud disclosed that the High Committee on Follow-up of Implementation of National Dialogue Recommendations , which is chaired by the First Vice-President of the Republic, will convene next Tuesday to listened to reports on works of of the committees and the Ministerial Sectors.