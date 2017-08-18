Sudanese and Ethiopian Ministers of Information Discuss Aspects of Joint Cooperation in Media

Khartoum — Minister of Information, Dr Ahmed Bilal discussed with his Ethiopian counterpart, Negeri Lencho, cooperation in media between Sudan and Ethiopia.

Dr Bilal pointed out that the meeting indicated to importance of revival of the Joint Media Cooperation Agreement via exchange of knowledge, expertise, visits and training sessions, indicating that the deal covers cooperation between the official information institutions in the two countries , namely Sudan News Agency(SUNA) and the National Broadcasting and TV Corporation.

From his part, the Ethiopian Minister commended the relations between Ethiopia and Sudan which, he added, would positively affect the two countries' media relations, stressing that Ethiopia would press ahead with implementation of the Joint Media Cooperation Agreement.

Negrei hoped that his Country would benefit from Sudan experiences in enhancement of Arabic language skills on Ethiopian mass media.