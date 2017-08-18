Sudan: Ethiopian Premier Meets VP

Khartoum — The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Desalegn met at his residence in Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum, Thursday, wih the Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman and discussed progress bilateral relations and ways of boosting them further in a way that serves interests of the two brotherly people.

Director pf Vice-President's Office, Ambassador Abdul-Rahman Hamza said in a press statement to SUNA that the meeting sought ways to achieve peace in Horn of Africa, particularly in South Sudan, as x peace in South Sudan, he elaborated, essential issue to which the two political leaderships in Sudan and Ethiopia give concern.

He added the meeting also discussed agreements and protocols signed between the two Countries within context of the Joint Sudanese-Ethiopian High Economic Committee, disclosing that sessions of this Committee receives care and concern of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Haile Meriam Desalegn.

Ambassador Hamza further added that the Vice-President of the Republic and the Ethiopian Premier agreed that the Joint Sudanese-Ethiopian High Economic Committee to hold meeting in next -September in Khartoum.