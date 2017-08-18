17 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ethiopian Premier Meets VP

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Desalegn met at his residence in Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum, Thursday, wih the Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman and discussed progress bilateral relations and ways of boosting them further in a way that serves interests of the two brotherly people.

Director pf Vice-President's Office, Ambassador Abdul-Rahman Hamza said in a press statement to SUNA that the meeting sought ways to achieve peace in Horn of Africa, particularly in South Sudan, as x peace in South Sudan, he elaborated, essential issue to which the two political leaderships in Sudan and Ethiopia give concern.

He added the meeting also discussed agreements and protocols signed between the two Countries within context of the Joint Sudanese-Ethiopian High Economic Committee, disclosing that sessions of this Committee receives care and concern of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Haile Meriam Desalegn.

Ambassador Hamza further added that the Vice-President of the Republic and the Ethiopian Premier agreed that the Joint Sudanese-Ethiopian High Economic Committee to hold meeting in next -September in Khartoum.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.