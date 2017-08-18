Cameroon: Cycling - Chantal Biya Cycling Race Itinerary Disclosed

A presentation ceremony took place in Yaounde yesterday August 16, 2017.

The 17th edition of the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race will take place from October 8 to 15, 2017. The announcement was made during a ceremony to present the itinerary of the race in Yaounde yesterday August 16, 2017. Speaking at the occasion, the President of the Cameroon Cycling Federation, Honoré Yossi, called on all Cameroonians to work in synergy so that cycling can contribute to national development. According to the official programme, the race will kick off on October 11, 2017 with a prologue that will take place at the esplanade of the Yaounde Omnisport Stadium. As usual the competition will have four laps. The first lap will take place on October 12, 2017 along the Yaounde-Ayos highway (125km), the second on Friday October 13, along the Yaounde-Ebolowa highway (155.3km), the third on Saturday October 14 along the Zoetele (Ngolbang)-Meyomessala highway (134km) and the fourth lap will take place along the Sangmelima-Yaounde strip of road (165km) on Sunday October 15, 2017. The innovation this year is the relocation of the site for the prologue which was formerly at the Avenue Kennedy in the city centre to the esplanade of the Yaounde Omnisport Stadium. Honoré Yossi said the choice of the new site is aimed at attracting more spectators and sponsors as well. Another innovation is the introduction of the Yaounde-Ayos lap. According to Honoré Yossi such innovations will continue in subsequent editions. Ten teams from Africa and Europe are expected to take part in the 2017 edition of the Grand Prix International Chantal Biya. The teams from Europe are Global Cycling (Holland), La Defence (France), Auvergne (France), Blue Cycling (Belgium) and Banka Briska (Slovakia). The teams from Africa are Gabon, Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, Burkina Faso, Ghana and Cameroon. Cameroon will present two teams. The different delegations are expected to arrive in the country on October 8, 2017.