Kenya: Jubaland President Expected at Garissa Governor Inauguration

Somalia's Jubaland Federal State President Ahmed Madobe is among prominent leaders invited for Garissa governor-elect Ali Korane inauguration slated for Monday.

Mr Siyad Osman, one of the members of the committee tasked with preparations for the ceremony said they have invited leaders from Kenya and Ethiopia.

He was speaking at the Garissa Primary School playground where the ceremony will take place.

The committee members visited the grounds and were accompanied by Mr Davin Kirina, the county police commander.

"Our preparations are almost complete and we expect about 10,000 people to attend the inauguration," said Osman.

On Security Mr Kirina said enough officers will deployed on Monday.

He assured residents of adequate security saying those attending the event will be screened at the entrance.