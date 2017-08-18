MDC — MDC-T has been granted an order stopping the auctioning of its property attached from its Harvest House head office recently by a former employee, Ms Sally Dura.

Dura is owed $108 951 by the MDC-T in labour damages.

The property was going to be auctioned today at LM Auctioneers under the instruction of the Sheriff of the High Court.

MDC-T spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu confirmed the development yesterday.

"The property will not be auctioned because today we obtained an order at the Labour Court staying execution. We will be getting our property back," he said.

"The effect of the order is to immediately stop the execution against our party property. Those former employees had irregularly obtained a judgment against the party and that is the main reason why our application for stay of execution was successful."

The MDC-T shut down Harvest House after the property was taken away.

Meetings were now being held at party leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai's Highlands home.

The attached property included sets of sofas, office chairs and tables, desktop computers, printers and fridges.