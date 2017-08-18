Nigeria: Govt Hands Over Marina Presidential Lodge to Lagos State

The Federal Government yesterday handed over the Presidential Lodge in Marina to the Lagos State government.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formally transfer the ownership took place at the main conference room in the lodge, which is also known as State House, Marina.

The handover was in fulfillment of the promise made by President Muhammadu Buhari to make the edifice a tourist destination.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello promised that the state would not compromise its structure and beauty.

Bello, who led members of the state executive to the meeting, said Governor Akinwunmi Ambode would ensure that the edifice becomes a tourist destination.

He stressed that residents of Lagos would be proud of the edifice, which would be comparable to similar ones in distant locations.

He said: "The successful handover of the structure represents one of the landmarks of the city of Lagos and an eloquent testimony to the new dawn of politics of tolerance and inclusiveness, which the All Progressives Congress (APC) has brought to the Nigerian landscape."

He commended Buhari, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola for ensuring that the handover became a reality.

"The list of appreciation would be incomplete without the Permanent Secretary in the State House, Abuja, Mr. Jalal Arabi, with whom I co-chaired the committee that midwifed the handover process. Also commended are the directors and top officials in the presidency who worked with the state officials," he said.

Arabi described President Muhammadu Buhari as a statesman who honours his word.

The Commissioners for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr. Seye Oladejo, Housing, Gbolahan Lawal, Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lola Akande, Special Adviser on Tourism and Culture, Adebimpe Akinsola, Special Adviser on Urban Development, Mrs. Yewande Onabule and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Olujimi Hotonu also attended the ceremony.