Tanzania: Organisations Donate Books to Dar School

TWO organisations have chipped in to address the shortages of primary school libraries and textbooks, which hamper delivering of quality education.

The two - Hassan Maajar Trust (HMT) and Radar Education - yesterday handed over a library to Majimatitu Primary School in Temeke District after refurbished and equipped it with 933 books.

The HMT Executive Director, Ambassador Bertha SemuSomi, the Trust's core objective is to contribute to an improved learning environment for quality education in schools.

"We are delighted to have Radar Education on board in this project," Amb Bertha said yesterday during the handover ceremony. The ambassador said they have gone far in realising the Trust dual dream of raising awareness on the plight of pupils learning and mobilising the public to join their led initiative to resolve the problem.

The Radar Education Chief, Mr Arthur Walden, also said they were happy to join HMT for this library project, which was an opportunity to continue contributing to quality education. "We donated over 900 books.

We hope that students will embrace this support aimed at building the culture of reading," Mr Walden said. The assistance came at a time when a study by Twaweza issued in April showed six out of 10 or 56 per cent of Standard III pupils could read a Kiswahili story, while nine out of 10 or 89 per cent of Standard VII could do the same.

This was the third time for HMT to assist Majimatitu Primary School. In August 2015, the Trust donated 30 desks for pupils with disability. However, HMT found out then that the school was facing acute desk shortages as 90 per cent of students sit on the floor.

The Trust, by partnering with Bank M, they raise fund enough to procure 280 desks, thereby lifting over 850 students off the floor on to desks. The library renovation was part of HMT's 'A Desk For Every Child' campaign.

In six years, the Trust prides in over 9,000 desks donated to 13 re gions namely Rukwa, Njombe, Singida, Mwanza, Pwani, Shinyanga, Kigoma, Lindi, Mbeya, Iringa, Mtwara, Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro lifting over 30,000 students off the floor.

The event was held at the school located in Mbagala, Temeke District, Dar es Salaam where Majimatitu Head Teacher, Abdul Malik received the assistance while Temeke District Commissioner (DC), Felix Lyavia, officiated at the event.