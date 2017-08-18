Kenya: Gor Just Release Me , I Want to Leave, Pleads Muguna

Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna on Thursday maintained he "expects" to leave the club for Albanian club FK Tirana before the end of this month.

Speaking a day after Nation Sport exclusively highlighted his desire to walk out, the Kenya international also told this paper he was preparing to hold crunch talks with club chairman Ambrose Rachier to force an exit.

But in a related twist, the club's coach Dylan Kerr said that Muguna would not be leaving unless his suitors were are willing to pay a Sh100 million transfer fee.

Muguna also asked Gor Mahia fans to "understand" his decision of seeking greener pastures in Europe.

Said the youngster: "(Gor Mahia fans) Kindly understand, I am sad to say this but I really want to go to Europe and build my career... it will not be the end of Gor Mahia. Even the likes of Olunga left but the club has remained a force."

"I spoke to the club chairman before we went to the polls. He asked for official communication from Tirana. Now they have received a letter from (FK) Tirana requesting for my services. I want to meet him again to reiterate my desire to leave."

Kerr has, however, accused his predecessor, Brazilian Jose Marcelo Ferreira aka Ze Maria, who currently handles Tirana, of tapping his players.