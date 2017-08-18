18 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Another 136 Nigerians Deported From Libya Arrive Lagos

By Kayode Ekundayo

Lagos — Another set of 136 Nigerians deported from Libya arrived Murtala International Airport yesterday, bringing the total number to 2,232 since March 2016.

The 138 Returnees landed via Airbus A320 with a breakdown of 106 female adults, three female children and eight male adults, 18 male children and three male infants who arrived MMIA at 6:07 pm yesterday.

The Director General of NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Maihajja who was represented by the Southwest Zonal Coordinator, Sulaiman Yakubu, said when receiving the returnees that the activities of the traffickers and their conspirators were becoming too embarrassing.

