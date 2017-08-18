Angola: Government Officials Praise Angolan President's Deeds

Luanda — The deeds of the Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos, in the political, economic and social domain, focused on the country's development, were highlighted last Wednesday in Luanda by government officials.

Speaking to the press, after the last meeting of the Cabinet Council - and the only extraordinary meeting of the institution this year - held last Wednesday in the Presidential Palace, in Luanda, the National Defence minister, João Lourenço, stressed that the Angolan Head of State was at the helm of the country in the most difficult moments of the nation, with emphasis on the armed conflict period.

The Culture minister, Carolina Cerqueira, said that President José Eduardo dos Santos "has strengthened the (Angolan) institutions, opened the country to the world for recognition and prestige (...)".

To Rui Mangueira, minister of Justice and Human Rights, the Angolan Head of State ought to be considered a man of reference in the history of Angola.

The minister of Energy and Waters, João Baptista Borges, underscored that the mandate of the Head of the Executive (President of the Republic) was fulfilled with a lot of deeds.

"The country is transformed, with a very positive development dynamics, despite the difficult moment faced by the Angolan economy", said the Energy and Waters minister.

On his turn, the governor of the southern Cunene Province, Kundi Paihama, visibly touched by the moment, said that José Eduardo dos Santos will be "eternally the President of all Angolans".

Meanwhile, delivering a sort of farewell speech at a ceremony that followed the last meeting of the Cabinet Council, President José Eduardo dos Santos underscored that nothing would be possible if he had not counted on the incalculable collaboration of the members of the Executive.

He said if the Executive faced and overcame successfully many obstacles because the members of the Executive placed their capacities, aptitudes, knowledge and will to triumph at the disposal of the country.

He also expressed gratitude for the commitment of all those that collaborated and contributed to the fulfilment of the objectives outlined in the different governmental programmes and plans.

"Together we became stronger", emphasised the outgoing Head of State, recognising the support he has received from aides, government officials and other collaborators in his Executive's endeavour to consolidate national unity, peace, social justice, development and the democratic process.

On 23 August, this year, Angolans will go to the polls to choose new President, Vice President and members of Parliament, thus causing a new Executive to come out of the result of the suffrage.