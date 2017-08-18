Angola: Minister Reiterates Call for Aid to DRC Refugees

Luanda — The Social Welfare minister Wednesday in Luanda reiterated his call to the international community, churches and society, for a relief aid to the 30,000 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo based in Angola.

Gonçalves Muandumba was speaking to journalists after a ceremony of symbolic delivery of a kit of reproductive health material by the representative of the UN Populations Fund to Angola, Florbela Fernandes.

The handout is part of 3,000 different kits for newly-born babies, children, young people and women.

"I am appealing to the international community, churches and others to join this wave of solidarity as did the UNFPA," said the minister who said the importance of the kits rests with the fact that 75 percent are for women and the remainder for children.

Ahead of the symbolic reception of the reproductive material kit, minister Gonçalves Muandumba pledged the Angolan Government's full engagement in assisting the DRC refugees based in Lóvua municipality, northeastern Lunda Norte province.

According to him, part of the handout has already been sent to the beneficiaries.

He said as well that the refugees based in Dundo and Cacanda are being transferred to Lóvua, where a new centre has been put in place.

In her turn, UNFPA representative to Angola, Florbela Fernandes, said the donation is a contribution to safe childbirth and shows her institution's goodwill in responding to the DRC refugees' aid needs.