Lobito — Angolans with huge amounts of money deposited abroad were on Thursday urged to invest in the country's various sectors.

The appeal was launched in Lobito port city, central Benguela province, by the ruling MPLA party's presidential candidate, João Lourenço, as part of the ongoing electoral campaign, ahead of the forthcoming 23 August general election.

Addressing a public rally, João Lourenço said that in the event of winning the election, such investments would be protected as they would be secure jobs.

João Lourenço said the appeal goes to all Angolans who possess huge amounts of money abroad, regardless of their political affiliation, including those who made the money during the war through the sale of diamonds.

The electoral campaign will go until 21 August this year, followed by the voting on 23 August.

840,428 voters have registered for the 2017 election in Benguela province, the country's third electoral centre, after Luanda and Huíla.

A total of 9.3 people have registered for the ballot to elect the president, the vice president and a 220 members Parliament.