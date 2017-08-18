17 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Vice-President in Soyo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Soyo — The Vice-President of the Republic, Manuel Vicente arrived on Thursday morning in the city of Soyo, northern Zaire province, to inaugurate the first phase of the Soyo Combined Cycle Power Plant, among others activities.

The Soyo Combined Cycle Power Plant is expected to generate about 750 megawatts of electricity for Zaire province and other parts of the country starting from 2017.

The Vice-president will still inaugurate in Soyo an electrical substation capable of producing 400/60 KV of electricity.

Manuel Vicente will also travel through the Nzeto/Soyo highway, marking its opening to circulation of people and good as well as inaugurate the Kimpuanza bridge on the same freeway.

At his arrival in Soyo, Manuel Vicente was welcomed by the provincial governor, José Joanes André, and other local entities.

Angola

AU Deploys Short Term Election Observers to Witness the 23rd August 2017 General Elections

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat has approved the deployment of an African Union… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.