Angolan Vice-President in Soyo

Soyo — The Vice-President of the Republic, Manuel Vicente arrived on Thursday morning in the city of Soyo, northern Zaire province, to inaugurate the first phase of the Soyo Combined Cycle Power Plant, among others activities.

The Soyo Combined Cycle Power Plant is expected to generate about 750 megawatts of electricity for Zaire province and other parts of the country starting from 2017.

The Vice-president will still inaugurate in Soyo an electrical substation capable of producing 400/60 KV of electricity.

Manuel Vicente will also travel through the Nzeto/Soyo highway, marking its opening to circulation of people and good as well as inaugurate the Kimpuanza bridge on the same freeway.

At his arrival in Soyo, Manuel Vicente was welcomed by the provincial governor, José Joanes André, and other local entities.