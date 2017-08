Soyo — The Nzeto/Soyo motorway was opened Thursday in this locality, in a ceremony led by Angolan Vice-president, Manuel Vicente.

With 150 kilometers and nine bridges, the highway was partly opened, as one of the car lanes will be completed only in December of this year.

The Construction minister, Artur Fortunato, stressed the importance of infrastructure for the region and the country, taking into account the potential of the River Zaire, the ocean and fertile land.