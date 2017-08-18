Angola: Huila - Tourism Minister Unveils New Hotel

Lubango — A new three-star hotel dubbed "Hotel Mukanka", with 130 rooms and 200 beds, will be unveiled this Thursday in Lubango City, southern Huila Province, by the minister of Hotels and Tourism, Paulino Baptista.

The new hotel, whose construction lasted four years, will be under the management of the National Institute of Tourism Boost and is to create about 100 direct jobs.

Speaking to ANGOP, in Lubango, the general director of the mentioned institute, Eugénio Clemente, said that the new undertaking will strengthen the hotels and tourism sector in Huila, a province filled with a big potential yet to be properly explored.

"It is necessary a serious investment in the tourism sector, since besides bring in a lot of revenue for the state's coffer, it can also bring about interchange of investments and scientific studies on the ecosystem", said the source.

Huila Province has 971 hotel and similar units, ten of which are deemed of reference, as well as various tourism sites.