Angola: Full Version of the Speech Delivered By the President of the Republic

ADDRESS BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC, JOSÉ EDUARDO DOS SANTOS, ON THE OCCASION OF THE LAST SESSION OF THE CABINET COUNCIL

Luanda, 16th of August of 2017

YOUR EXCELLENCY

VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC,

HONOURABLE MINISTER OF STATE,

DISTINGUISHED MINISTERS,

HONURABLE PROVINCIAL GOVERNORS,

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN,

We have come to the end of the last session of the Cabinet Council of the current Government, which resulted from the election of 31 August 2012, having the head of the Executive taken office on the 26th of September the same year.

This Government mandate was characterised by great political and social stability, despite the difficult economic and financial situation that has affected the country, especially since 2013, with the drastic drop in the price of crude oil in the international market.

This has forced us to readjust our Government Programme and therefore redefine public expenditure so that we could ensure the sustainability of our development agenda.

In this regard, we had to adopt, in a timely manner, a strategy to deal with the crisis, with a view to starting a new economic cycle of stability, non-dependent on crude oil as the country's main source of tax revenue and exports.

In fact, it was important to face the economic and financial crisis as an opportunity for the country to get rid of the excessive dependence on crude oil and thus accelerate the economic diversification process, through the increase of domestic production, reduction of imports, strengthening of the national business fabric, promotion and creation of jobs, as well as the diversification of the sources of tax revenues and foreign exchange.

This capacity to quickly find solutions to overcome the most pressing problems and adapt to the objective contingencies of internal and external contexts was one of the key features that characterised the mandate of the present government.

However, nothing would have been possible if we had not counted on your invaluable collaboration. If we overcame countless obstacles, it was because you knew how to make your capacities, skills, knowledge and will to succeed available to the country, assuming with responsibility and sense of State the duties that are mandated by the Law and the Constitution of the Republic.

We recognise, here and now, that everyone, both collectively and individually, have been crucial in achieving the objectives outlined in the various sectoral and multisectoral programmes and plans.

Together we have always been stronger and decisive to keep the course of the country on the right track of national unity, peace, social justice, development and consolidation of democracy.

The electoral process taking place in a few days is the proof that the seeds sown on the ground are germinating and the Angolan people are certain that good results will be reaped in the medium term.

I truly thank everyone that makes it possible this great work of building a country that we want to be modern, prosperous and strong.

I express a special word of appreciation to the technicians and to all the staff that ensure the holding of the sessions of the Cabinet Council and its Work Committees.

I also extend my gratitude to the journalists for their role in covering and disseminating the contents of their sessions.

Thank you!

(non-official translation)