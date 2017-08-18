Malawi: Council Gives Karonga Stadium Contractor One-Month Ultimatum

Karonga District Council has given Nangaunozge Building Contractors a 30-day ultimatum to complete construction of Karonga Stadium.

The stadium was initially scheduled for completion last year, but heavy rains that affected construction works forced extension of the project's duration.

Karonga district council chairperson Ernest Mwalweni said the contractor asked for an extension and proposed July this year. But up to now, the stadium remains unfinished.

"I would like to clearly state that we have given the contractor one-month ultimatum from now to complete all works so that the council and residents start using the facility.

"We can no longer expect any further delay; the fact is we need the stadium to be ready by next month without fail," Mwalweni said.

However, he was quick to point out that despite being behind completion schedule, the contractor has done a good job saying the stadium is of high quality.

"One thing that is encouraging to us, though, is that the contractor has done a very commendable job. This stadium is very unique compared to other stadia which have been built from the same Local Development Fund.

"We commend the contractor for a good job and we expect the project to be fully complete by next month so that the contractor's good reputation should be maintained. If this is done then the people of Karonga will be happy," Mwalweni said.

Meanwhile, a foreman working at the project who opted for anonymity confided in Malawi News Agency (Mana) that by August end this year, the stadium should be ready to host matches or any event.

Once completed, Karonga Stadium will be a relief to northern region football teams playing in the TNM Super league, especially Chitipa United which has been finding it difficult to cope with huge transport costs to rely on Mzuzu Stadium as home ground.

Chitipa United FC Coach Kondwani Mwalweni said allowing his team to host its matches at Karonga Stadium would not only help the team financially, but also boost the team's chances of surviving in the league.

"We travel close to 1000 kilometres to fulfill almost all of our fixtures and this pains us a lot. We hope Football Association of Malawi and Super League of Malawi will certify this stadium.

"Many of our supporters are from Chitipa and Karonga, so we hope we will benefit a lot from this stadium," Mwalweni said.