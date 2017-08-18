17 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Embattled Anambra UPP State Chairman Igwilo Recants, Lifts Suspension On Chidoka, Offodile

The Embattled Anambra state Chairman of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Dr. Sylvester Igwilo has recanted on his suspension of two aspirants of the party for the November 18, 2017 Anambra governorship election, Chief Osita Chidoka and Hon. Chudi Offodile.

Igwilo, whose state executive was dissolved for announcing the suspension of the two aspirants on Wednesday, an action way beyond the powers of the state executive, also withdrew all the allegation he leveled against the two aspirants and the national leadership of party.

He also apologised to the Party and the National Chairman.

A statement issued by the embattled Igwilo and the state secretary, Mr. Fidelis Okafor last night said that the said suspension has been lifted. The development ends the crisis that rocked the party in the last two days.

The statement reads; "the State Working Committee (SWC) of the United Progressives Party (UPP) Anambra state chapter led by the Chairman, Dr (sir) Igwilo Sylvester. C, after a meeting with the National Chairman key stakeholders of the party held on Thursday 17th of August 2017, resolved as follows;

"That the allegations against the two gubernatorial aspirants of the party, namely, Chief Osita Chidoka and Hon. Chudi Offodile, after critical review were unfounded and lacked merit. Consequently, the suspension is hereby lifted.

"That the various allegations peddled against the National Chairman of the UPP, Chief (Dr.) Chekwas Okorie are spurious and unfounded. The SWC, while reaffirming our loyalty to the National Working Committee and the National Chairman of the party, regrets the inconveniences and damages the unfounded allegations might have caused his reputation and the party.

"All others who were suspended are absolved of all allegations and the suspension hereby lifted.

"The forthcoming gubernatorial primary of our great party scheduled for Saturday19th of August will proceed as scheduled.

"The state working committee is committed to ensuring a peaceful, free and fair congress/primary of our party.

"The party is now more united, stronger, bigger and focused for success at the forthcoming Anambra state governorship election.

"All security and law enforcement agencies, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the general public are hereby notified."

