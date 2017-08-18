JULIUS Indongo stands at the threshold of boxing greatness as victory against Terence Crawford on Sunday morning will put him amongst the legends of the 'sweet science.'

With the two pugilists fighting in a rare super lightweight unification bout, the winner will make history by holding all four of boxing's major belts, thereby becoming only the third boxer in the modern era to do so.

Furthermore, the winner could lay claim to the mythical title of best 'pound for pound' boxer in the world - the ultimate accolade in boxing today.

But to do so, Indongo will have to beat a man at the top of his craft and ranked third, pound for pound, by the influential website boxrec.com

Ring Magazine.

Since turning professional nine years ago, Crawford has built up an impressive record - he is still undefeated after 31 fights, of which 22 came via knockout, while he has won world titles at two weight categories.

Three years ago he beat Ricky Burns on a unanimous points decision to win the WBO lightweight world title, and after two successful defences he stepped up in weight to win the WBO super lightweight world title.

Since then he has defended the title four times against highly rated fighters, while he also annexed the WBC super lightweight title after beating the undefeated Viktor Postol a year ago.

But it has been the manner of his victories that has left boxing purists purring - he has tremendous hand speed, a powerful punch and a strong jaw, while he also effortlessly switches between an orthodox and southpaw stance.

A lot of pundits have said that a victory over Indongo will leave him with no more challenges in the super lightweight division and that he should step up to welterweight for prospective big money fights against the likes of Mannie Pacquiao, Keith Thurman and Errol Spence.

Fighting on his home turf in Nebraska, and at the age of 29 in the prime of his career, Crawford is the firm favourite to win the fight, but in Indongo he faces a dangerous opponent who has made a habit of proving his doubters wrong.

He burst onto the international scene in December last year when he won the IBF super lightweight title after knocking out Eduard Troyanovsky in only 40 seconds of the first round.

Many called that a lucky punch, but four months later he beat Ricky Burns with a dominant performance to add the WBA super lightweight title on a unanimous points decision.

With Indongo being 34, Crawford will have an age advantage, but Indongo holds an important 5cm height and 2cm reach advantage, and if he tries to outbox Crawford with his jab, he could upset the odds.

Indongo also has a powerful punch as his 11 knockouts in his 22 victories show, while he has a strong chin, amply demonstrated in his fight against Kaizer Mabuza three years ago when he recovered from a fifth round knockdown to win the fight on points.

Indongo is supremely confident and on a mission to make boxing history for his country and the African continent, and as the Ohama World Herald put it in a preview earlier this week, 'an Indongo victory would shake up the division and announce the arrival of a new star in boxing.'

According to Indongo's promoter, Nestor Tobias, his charge is ready for the biggest fight of his life and not concerned about once again wearing the underdog's tag.

"We are really not worried about what people are saying or thinking about us, as that will not affect us. The only thing I believe is to keep the focus and work hard, and I am happy the champ is very confident and very hungry for success," he said earlier this week.

"We are ready to shock the world - I am just asking the nation to keep us in their prayers," he added.

The historic fight will be televised live on NBC1 at about 02h00 on Sunday morning.