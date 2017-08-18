THE Brave Warriors need you. Yes you. The "true" football supporter, who gets behind his team, no matter what.

That was the central theme of Ricardo Mannetti's last pre-match press conference on Thursday as he looks to engineer Namibia's path to a maiden African Nations Championships finals.

Fielding questions from reporters regarding his team's chances in Sunday's last round second-leg qualifier against the visiting Comoros side who "surprised" the Brave Warriors to lead 2-1 from the first leg, Mannetti said he was confident that his charges will overturn the deficit and qualify for the tournament in Kenya next year.

They have learnt from their shortcomings in Moroni, which puts them in a better position to deal with the challenge of the "unpredictable" Indian Ocean islanders who are expected in Windhoek on Friday.

Nonetheless, unwavering support from the notoriously hard-to-please home crowd will be key to elevating the Brave Warriors' performance, he said when announcing the 19-man squad preparing for the match.

"This is your team. Be positive, and push them. This is about pushing your team over the line. That's a true Brave Warriors fan," implored Mannetti, who tried to look upbeat, despite the visible strain in his eyes.

"That is what the Comoros did to us. They intimidated us with their crowd, who cheered for every kick of their team. Namibians need to realise that when you go to the stadium, it is to support the team," he continued.

"With that said, I must commend the fans for the support against Zimbabwe [in the previous round]. It was fantastic. So, let it be like the Zimbabwe game. I expect the same sort of passion and numbers on Sunday."

Despite chasing the game, Mannetti said his side will not approach Sunday's encounter, which kicks-off at 15h00, with a desperate mindset.

However, they will give it their all to ensure qualification, which he sees as the anecdote needed to lift the current gloom over domestic football.

"My team will be there to fight and work their socks off. We must want this collectively. My players want it so much. But I don't think there is anyone who wants it more than me. This will mean so much for Namibian football if we make it," said Mannetti, who is also rooting for triple boxing world champion Julius 'Blue Machine' Indongo to make more history for Namibia on Sunday.

"I'm positive that Sunday will be a big day for all Namibians representing the country. We are fully behind the 'Blue Machine', and want him to win," he said.

The 42-year-old also had choice words for his critics, who remain steadfast in their belief that the 2015 Cosafa Cup-winning mentor is not the right man to take the Warriors forward.

In brushing off his detractors, the coach said they generally lack information about Namibia's rivals on the continent, and as a result have unreasonable expectations of the Brave Warriors.

The Brave Warriors were left chasing shadows in the opening period after a lethargic start to the first leg against an inspired team from the volcanic archipelago off Africa's east coast with a population of just under 800 000.

"There are Namibian fans who are not in touch with African football. When we don't know about a country, we automatically expect Namibia to beat them, and that Namibia is a powerhouse. Namibia is not a powerhouse," stressed Mannetti.

"In the case of the Comoros, I said we should not underestimate them. I warned everyone about them, based on the statistics that for two years they have improved, and they have improved greatly," he explained.

"The same way you go onto the internet to search about Arsenal and Kaizer Chiefs, do the same for African football."

Mannetti has replaced suspended left back Riaan Hanamub with youngster Edmund Kambanda, while Charles Hambira is expected to partner Ferdinand Karongee in central defence in the absence of Tiberius Lombard, who is also suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

"For Sunday, we want to dictate the tempo. This match will be played like a final. We need to score, and we have to make sure they do not score. If it means we have to play ugly to get the result, then we will do so," said Mannetti.

One player will be dropped from the following 19 on match-day: Edward Maova, Charles Uirab, Charles Hambira, Larry Horaeb, Edmund Kambanda, Dynamo Fredericks, Immanuel Heita, Benyamin Nenkavu, Petrus Shitembi, Absalom Iimbondi, Itamunua Keimuine, Roger Katjiteo, Mapenzi Muwanei, Muna Katupose, Hendrick Somaeb, Romario Ndjavera, Oswaldo Xamseb, Ferdinand Karongee and captain Ronald Ketjijere.