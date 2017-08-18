Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) yesterday launched its first ever low cost or high benefit product called the Shield Plan, which is tailor-made for the informal sector, which has become a critical player in the economy. PSMAS communications and brand manager Mr Arthur Choga, said the product has been in the pipeline for a long time.

"Backed by years of research and with detailed input from members of the informal sector, the Shield Plan offers unmatched services at an entry price of $10 per member per month.

"With an annual global limit (total cost of the benefit package) of $3 000, Shield Plan boasts the best benefits package of any similar subscription by far," said Mr Choga.

The Shield Plan gives members access to general practitioners, medical specialists, hospitalisation, rehabilitation, prescription drugs, dentistry, refraction, optical, maternity, radiology, psychiatric services, ambulances and other services.

Mr Choga said through the Shield Plan, PSMAS has taken note of the concerns and needs of its members.

He added that the new product dovetails with the company's turnaround programme.

"We have taken time to listen to our members and we will ensure that they access the best possible service. "We are committed to getting PSMAS back on the firmest path and we have been shaping our society from within, ensuring a stronger structure that lives by our values of teamwork, communication, commitment, integrity and empathy," said Mr Choga.

PSMAS said it was going to have agents on the streets of Harare from yesterday and would soon launch a new FlexiHealth version of the Shield Plan, as well as their Premier Lifestyle wellness programme.