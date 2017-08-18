Rwanda: Police Recover Rwf13.5 Million Stolen From Travel Agency

Rwanda National Police has recovered Rwf13.5 million that had been stolen from Waheguru Travels Ltd in Nyarugenge District, on Wednesday.

The money was recovered on Thursday from one Livingstone Twahirwa, a marketing officer of Waheguru Travels Ltd, the prime suspect, police said.

Twahirwa was intercepted in Kayonza District, where he was hiding.

Waheguru country manager, Kautuk Chandra Kumar, said they had on August 16, at about 3pm, given Twahirwa a cheque to withdraw Rwf13.6 million from I&M Bank.

"The facility of the bank branch, where he was withdrawing the money from also houses our offices. The bank had earlier called asking me to authorise the withdrawal, which I did, but he didn't report back to the office after he got the money," said Kumar.

"About 30 minutes later, I called him, but he kept saying he is coming. That's when I went to the bank only to find that he wasn't there, contrary to what he was telling me. Out of suspicion, I immediately filed a complaint at Nyarugenge Police Station," he added.

The money was meant to facilitate usual company business, he said.

The Central Region Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rogers Rutikanga, said: "After the company filed a theft case, information was relayed to all the district police units countrywide, as is the norm. Today (Thursday) morning, Twahirwa was located and arrested in Gakoma Village of Buhabwa Cell in Murundi Sector in Kayonza as he was fleeing with the money."

By the time of his arrest, Twahirwa had already spent Rwf36, 500 and carrying the rest of the money in a backpack.

Twahirwa, who was paraded before the media, yesterday, said he was at the time of his arrest, headed to his aunt's home in Kayonza, where he was to hide the money as he strategised the next move.