Preparations for Bulawayo's premier arts festival, Intwasa and the inaugural carnival are at an advanced stage with churches and several foreign musical groups confirming their participation.

This year's Intwasa Arts Festival and the carnival which is being organized by Intwasa team, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and the ministry of tourism will coincide with the world tourism day which is celebrated on the 27th of September.

Intwasa Arts Festival marketing officer, Nkululeko Nkala said the festival will run from 27 to 30 September.

"This year, the ministry of tourism and ZTA will be partnering with us in hosting Intwasa and the carnival. The main world tourism day celebrations will be also held during the duration of the event. So this year we should expect memorable Intwasa festival," said Nkala in an interview with New Zimbabwe.

Nkala said several foreign-based traditional dance groups as well as local churches, universities and schools will also be participating at the carnival.

"Churches, schools and universities will also be participating at the carnival," he said.

Nkala said local artists will also be participating at the festival.

"We are also going to a have a strict all female musical session where the musicians will perform live music and poetry. We have also dedicated 75% of our all programming to the local artists.

We want to make sure that we showcase and advertise the rich culture of Bulawayo," added Nkala.