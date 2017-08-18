A taxi driver who went to his colleague's house and found the latter's juvenile sister alone at home before allegedly raping her was on Thursday arraigned before a Gweru magistrate.

Taurai Marovanidze of village Chigubhu under Chief Jahana in Filabusi went to his workmate's house in Zvishavane where the alleged rape of the 17 year old took place.

Marovanidze appeared before regional magistrate Morgan Nemadire facing one count of rape and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was remanded in custody to Friday.

Prosecutors told the court that on January 11 this year at around 11am, Marovanidze, who used to visit the house with the workmate on several occasions, arrived alone on the day in question.

He found his friend's sister alone and asked for a bathing soap from her.

Marovanidze later said he would put up at his friend's house for the night and was shown the bedroom while the girl slept in the dining room.

Later in the night, Marovanidze crept into the teenager's room, sat on the mattress and started fondling her.

The girl screamed but Marovanidze continued fondling her before pinning her to the ground and raping her once.

The juvenile later phoned her mother and told her what happened and she (mother) advised her to make a police report.

A report was made at Zvishavane police station leading to Marovanidze's arrest.