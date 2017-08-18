Leading advertising agency, Jericho, has signed an exclusive contract with MultiChoice Africa, allowing the firm to book advertising space for local companies on DStv.

The arrangement will see local advertising agencies going through Jericho to book adverts on DStv for their clients allowing them to reach over four million local viewers and also tap into tens of millions of DStv viewers across Africa.

"Jericho and The Jupiter Drawing Room (South East Africa) have been appointed the exclusive agent for DStv Media in the country. Delight Magora, chief finance officer for Jericho and the Jupiter Drawing Room (South East Africa) signed the exclusive deal with the DStv team in Johannesburg recently," Jericho said in a statement.

The deal -- the first of its kind since DStv launched in Zimbabwe will also allow Zimbabwean companies to advertise on DStv through special packages that have been put together specifically for the Zimbabwean market.

"Local companies now have a cost-effective television advertising solution that reaches that part of the Zimbabwean population which still has purchasing power. In addition, companies wishing to export can also take advantage of these ridiculously low prices to market their products to most African countries," the advertising firm said.

Currently, Jericho and Jupiter are working with some Zimbabwean companies that are looking at penetrating regional markets to earn the country much needed foreign currency.

DStv recently split its commercial feed. Resultantly, when airing its shows everyone watches the same program at the same time regardless of which country they are viewing from.

However, when they cut to the commercial break, there are three separate feeds: one for South Africa, showing South African ads to viewers in South Africa only, another separate commercial break feeds Nigerian viewersonly and the third feed is for the rest of Africa.

"This split of the broadcast feed has enabled DStv to offer specially discounted rates for the newly created rest of Africa feed. For those wishing for their Ads to be seen in South Africa and Nigeria as well, there are also some heavily discounted packages on offer," Jericho said.

Advertising slots for September have already sold out, with a few remaining between now and the festive period.

"There are exciting sponsorship packages for the Laliga, UEFA, FA cup and Champions League on offer that will give so much exposure to the sponsoring brand/s. There are also sponsorship opportunities for other sports talk shows, musical shows and so much more," Jericho said.