18 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: V-Ball - Mukunzi Quits Bulgarian Side VC Marek Union-Ivkoni

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda national volleyball team captain Christophe Mukunzi has parted ways with Bulgarian first division side VC Marek Union-Ivkoni with immediate effect. The 28-year-old confirmed the development to Times Sport on Wednesday.

The former Kigali Volleyball Club right-attacker leaves the Bulgarian side nine months after signing a one-year contract last November.

Mukunzi helped the club to finish 6th in the 14-team Bulgarian first national volleyball championship.

In an interview with this paper, Mukunzi, said; "I'm not returning to VC Marek Union-IVkoni. I'm a free agent right now. I have decided not to go back in order to save my career because the Bulgarian league is deteriorating."

"I am going to work with my manager to get a new team abroad in a more competitive league, if it doesn't happen; I will sign for one of the local teams for the 2017/2018 season," he explained.

Prior to joining VC Marek Union-Ivkoni, the Rwandan captain played for Turkish topflight division side Payas Belediye Club.

Mukunzi made his league debut for Kigali Volleyball Club (KVC) in 2007 and stayed there until he turned professional four years later when he joined Libyan side Tarsana Club. He also played for Blida Club of Algeria, Qatari side Al Arabi Sports Club, Algerian side El Fanar Ain-Azel Club.

Rwanda

President Kagame's Inaugural Address

Today is a day of celebration and a day to thank each of you. Today is a day of renewal and gratitude. I would therefore… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.