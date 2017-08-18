Rwanda: V-Ball - Mukunzi Quits Bulgarian Side VC Marek Union-Ivkoni

Rwanda national volleyball team captain Christophe Mukunzi has parted ways with Bulgarian first division side VC Marek Union-Ivkoni with immediate effect. The 28-year-old confirmed the development to Times Sport on Wednesday.

The former Kigali Volleyball Club right-attacker leaves the Bulgarian side nine months after signing a one-year contract last November.

Mukunzi helped the club to finish 6th in the 14-team Bulgarian first national volleyball championship.

In an interview with this paper, Mukunzi, said; "I'm not returning to VC Marek Union-IVkoni. I'm a free agent right now. I have decided not to go back in order to save my career because the Bulgarian league is deteriorating."

"I am going to work with my manager to get a new team abroad in a more competitive league, if it doesn't happen; I will sign for one of the local teams for the 2017/2018 season," he explained.

Prior to joining VC Marek Union-Ivkoni, the Rwandan captain played for Turkish topflight division side Payas Belediye Club.

Mukunzi made his league debut for Kigali Volleyball Club (KVC) in 2007 and stayed there until he turned professional four years later when he joined Libyan side Tarsana Club. He also played for Blida Club of Algeria, Qatari side Al Arabi Sports Club, Algerian side El Fanar Ain-Azel Club.