South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Meets Executive Mayor Athol Trollip to Fast-Track Housing Delivery

press release

The Minister of Human Settlements, Lindiwe Sisulu and Executive Mayor of the Nelson Mandela Metro, Athol Trollip met this afternoon and agreed that building quality houses whilst creating jobs must be central in the implementation of the Metro human settlements programme.

The two political principals also agreed that a lot can be done to ensure that land and empty houses are not invaded. "It is important that developers and municipalities must be responsible for their land and properties. They must be vigilant and ensure that where land or empty houses are invaded law enforcement agencies are brought in to evict the people within the ambit of the law", said Minister Sisulu and Mayor.

The meeting also agreed that rectification of poorly built houses must be stopped and contractors and developers who build low quality houses must be taken to task. "Government cannot pay contractors to build houses and also pay them to fix them, we must take contractors and developers to task, recover the money and also blacklist them", added Minister and the Mayor.

The meeting also indicated that whilst fast tracking housing delivery focus must also be paid in ensuring that the correct beneficiaries receive their houses and they are educated on how to care and look after their properties. "The waiting list or demand database must be updated at all times, and efforts must be made to ensure that is not open to abuse and corruption", emphasized the meeting.

The Minister last week met with Johannesburg and Tshwane municipalities to discuss protests in their areas and progress made in the implementation of plans to resolve housing challenges. "I am happy with progress being made to address issues raised by Johannesburg and Tshwane communities. We will hold Izimbizo to report back and also ensure that communities are kept informed", said Minister Sisulu.

The meeting was attended by councillors within the Metro, officials from National Department of Human Settlements and service delivery partners.

Issued by: Department of Human Settlements