Mobile Network operator, Econet has launched a new credit scheme that will enable civil servants to acquire smartphones at zero deposit and a combo of monthly data and voice calls for $12 per month.

The scheme is open to teachers, nurses, doctors and all members of the uniformed forces. In a statement, Econet chief operating officer Fayaz King said this facility will enable civil servants to acquire smartphones at zero deposit and pay $12 instalments per month.

"We are excited to extend this offer to the members of the civil service and believe it will be great value for money. "We want to make smart phones available to civil servants at affordable monthly instalments while they are using the devices. The credit scheme will allow civil servants to get new smart phones and then pay as little as $12 per month," Mr King said in the statement.

The company has also partnered with local companies GTel and Astro and will also be offering their data capable devices to the civil servants under the new scheme.

"We have partnered with local smart device companies GTel and Astro to sell the data -- capable devices to civil servants and make monthly deductions directly through Salaries Services Bureau," he said.