Kenya: More County Bosses Set for Inauguration

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama and his Homa Bay counterpart Cyprian Awiti will be sworn in on Friday for their second term.

Mr Nyagarama and Mr Awiti, who both ran on an ODM ticket, will take the oath of office any time between 9am and 5pm.

Meanwhile, preparations for the swearing-in of Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya are at an advanced stage, county secretary Beatrice Sabana has said.

KERICHO

In Kisii, senior county officials said they are yet to set a concrete budget for the swearing in event.

Governor James Ongwae will be sworn in for his second term on Monday.

At the same time, all is set for the swearing-in of Governor Paul Chepkwony of Kericho into office for a second term on Friday at Kericho Green Stadium at a cost of Sh5 million.

BUDGET

In Kilifi, security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of Governor Amason Kingi are going on well, county commissioner Joseph Keter said on Wednesday.

In West Pokot, Sh3.5 million has been set aside for the inauguration of Governor-elect John Lonyangapuo next Monday.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the event at Kishaunet Agricultural showground in Kapenguria town.

Prof Lonyangapuo said the transition committee had budgeted for Sh20 million but he had slashed it, saying the remainder will be used to fight insecurity in the county.

HAND OVER

In Baringo, Sh5 million has been allocated for the function on Monday.

Outgoing Governor Benjamin Cheboi will be handing over power to Mr Stanley Kiptis at Kabarnet ASK showground.

In Uasin Gishu, preparations are going on for the Monday swearing-in of Governor Jackson Mandago at Eldoret Sports Club.

In Bungoma, the Sh8 million allocated for the function has been slashed to Sh2.5 million by incoming Governor-elect Wycliffe Wangamati.

STEPHEN SANG

Speaking in Bungoma town, Mr Wangamati said that the Sh8 million set aside by the county treasury through the transition authority was on the higher side and that the remainder will be used for other projects.

In Nandi, preparations for the swearing-in of Governor-elect Stephen Sang, slated for August 24, are in top gear with locals eagerly awaiting the day the youngest governor will officially assume office.

LAW

The ceremony is expected to be held at the ASK showground in Kapsabet town.

In a special Kenya Gazette notice No 7719, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri said the governors will be sworn in within 10 days after elections.

The Monday Gazette notice also stipulates the framework on the assumption of office of governor.

Reporting by Flora Koech, Oscar Kakai, Philip Bwayo, Stanley Kimuge, Titus Oteba, H. Nyarora, Barack Oduor, B. Amadala, Magati Obebo, A. Chepkoech and Kazungu Samuel