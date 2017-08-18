18 August 2017

South Africa: Janusz Walus' Fate Back in Masutha's Hands

Justice Minister Michael Masutha has 90 days to reconsider whether Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus should be released on parole, the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled on Friday.

The SCA upheld an appeal by Masutha against the North Gauteng High Court's decision to release Walus on parole.

"The matter is remitted to the appellant [Masutha] for his reconsideration and decision within 90 calendar days of this order," the SCA said.

Walus was convicted and sentenced for the 1993 murder of Hani, who was the SA Communist Party (SACP) leader at the time.

Following the High Court's ruling, Hani's widow Mpho said the court's ruling was "racist" while others such as the Youth Communist League of SA slammed the decision, saying Walus does not deserve to be back in society.

