18 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Rapper Chidi Benz in Trouble Again

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
Chidi Benz.

Just when you thought his troubles were over, rapper Chidi Benzi is in fresh trouble after it was reported that he has been put on probation alongside five others by Ilala Court.

This was after it was revealed that despite having been set free two years ago, the singer who has been at a rehab was still involved in substance abuse contrary to terms agreed.

According to Bongo 5 Chidi Benz and his co-accused Hadia Abeid, Said Ally, Athuman Elias and Hassan Mohamed was brought before resident magistrate Ritha Tarimo.

This must be a worrying announcement for his fans who thought he was finally out of deep end and that they would soon see him at performances.

In February during a crackdown on drug trafficking and abuse several artists were netted and some still have cases to answer in different courts.

Tanzania

Opposition MP Urges President Magufuli to Emulate Kenyatta

Arusha Urban MP (Chadema) Godbless Lema has called on President John Magufuli to borrow a leaf from Kenyan counterpart… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.