Kenya: Six More Governors to Be Sworn-in

Nairobi — Six more governors are due to be sworn into office on Friday following their victories in last Tuesday's elections that saw nearly half of the former county chiefs sent home.

Those expected to take the Oath of Office in their respective county headquarters include Jackson Mandago of Uasin Gishu, Martin Wambora of Embu, Mwangi Wa Iria of Murang'a, Kajiado's Joseph ole Lenku, Paul Chepkwony of Kericho and Onesmus Njuki of Tharaka Nithi County.

According to a schedule released by the Ministry of the Devolution and Planning, Mandago who saw off stiff competition from Independent candidate Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprop alias Buzeki, will be sworn in at Sports Club grounds, Eldoret starting at 9am.

The swearing in ceremony of Paul Kiprono Chepkwony and Susan Kikwai as the Governor and Deputy Governor, respectively of Kericho County shall be held at Kericho Green Stadium starting at 10am.

The swearing-in ceremony of Kiraitu Murungi and Titus Mutea Ntuchiu as the Governor and Deputy Governor, respectively of Meru County shall be held at Riverland Stage, Meru starting at 10am.

The swearing-in ceremony of Wa Iria Mwangi and James Maina Kamau as the Governor of Murang'a County shall be held at Ihura Stadium, Murang'a starting at 10am.

The swearing-in ceremony of Onesmus Muthomi Njuki as the Governor of Tharaka-Nithi County shall be held at Kathwana Primary School grounds starting at 9am.

The swearing-in ceremony of Joseph ole Lenku as the Governor of Kajiado County also slated for Friday shall be held at Maasai Technical Training Institute starting at 10am.

The swearing-in ceremony of Cyprian Achileus Otieno Awiti and Hamilton Onyango Orata as the Governor and Deputy Governor, respectively of the Homa Bay County shall be held at Homa Bay High School starting at 9am.

The swearing-in ceremony of Fahim Yasin Twaha and Abdul Hakim Aboud as the Governor and Deputy Governor, respectively of the Lamu County shall be held at Mkunguni, Lamu Town starting at 9am.

The swearing-in ceremony of Martin Nyaga Wambora as the Governor of the Embu County shall be held at Embu Stadium starting at 10am.

The swearing-in ceremony of John Obiero Nyagarama as the Governor of the Nyamira County shall be held at Nyamira Primary School ground in Township Ward, Nyamira South Sub-County starting at 12 noon.

Council of Governors Chairperson Josphat Koli Nanok will be sworn-in on Saturday together with Lotethiro Peter Emuria as the Governor and Deputy Governor, respectively of the Turkana County at a ceremony slated to be held at Ekalees Centre, Lodwar starting at 11am.

The Council of Governors, is a body composed of the Governors of the forty-seven counties and its main functions are the promotion of visionary leadership; sharing of best practices and; offer a collective voice on policy issues; promote inter - county consultations; encourage and initiate information sharing on the performance of County Governments with regard to the execution of their functions; collective consultation on matters of interest to County Governments.

Newly elected Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Ndung'u Waititu Baba Yao and his deputy James Karanja Nyoro shall take their Oath of Office on Saturday, at the Ndumberi Grounds, Kiambu starting at 9am

Nairobi's Mike Sonko and Granton Samboja of Taita Taveta will be sworn in on Monday followed by Hassan Joho of Mombasa and Kitui's Charity Ngilu on Tuesday.

"Kioko Mike Sonko Mbuvi Gidion as the Governor of Nairobi City County shall be held on Monday, 21st August, 2017 at the Uhuru Park, Nairobi starting at 9am." stated a Kenya Gazette Notice published by Robert Ayisi, the Chairperson, Assumption of the Office of the Governor Committee, Nairobi City County.

In a Notice appearing in the Kenya Gazette published on August 16; Francis Thoya, the Chairperson of the Assumption of the Office of the Governor Committee, Mombasa County stated: "the swearing in ceremony of Hassan Ali Joho and William Kazungu Kingi as the Governor and Deputy Governor of Mombasa County shall be held on Tuesday, 22nd August, 2017 at the Mama Ngina Drive, Mombasa starting at 10am."