Kenya: Eric Omondi - No, My Fiancée Is Not Pregnant!

Photo: Chantal Grazioli/Instagram

Top comedian Eric Omondi has slammed rumours that his fiancée is pregnant.

Speaking during an interview with a local TV channel, Eric said it was simply not the right time for that because they were busy with their various engagements and still had a wedding to have first.

"Hiyo mimba amepewa na watu wa magazeti (The media made her pregnant). We are not yet married but we heading there because she is still in school and just about to finish" he said.

The blogsphere was awash with the news of the comedian becoming a father after the two love birds shared a romantic photo shoot images where they were seen kissing. Some hawk-eyed fans claimed that Shantel's belly was protruding, fuelling rumours of the pregnancy.