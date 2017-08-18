South Africa: Boks Set for 100th Rugby Championship Test

The Springboks will play their 100th match in the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship when they face Argentina in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

South Africa debuted in the inaugural Tri-Nations against Australia in Sydney on July 13, 1996.

The tournament's name was changed to Rugby Championship when Argentina joined in 2012.

New Zealand and Australia will also play their 100th matches in the tournament when they meet in Sydney earlier on Saturday (12:05 SA time).

In their 99 matches to date, the Boks boast the least number of victories (40) and also have suffered defeat on 57 occasions with two draws.

The All Blacks have won 74, lost 24 and drawn one, while the Wallabies' record shows 42 wins, 55 losses and two draws.

Los Pumas have won only three of 27 Rugby Championship Tests, losing 23 as well as one stalemate.

Of the 21 prior Tri-Nations/Rugby Championship contested, the All Blacks have lifted the trophy on 14 occasions, the Wallabies four and the Springboks three - the last of which came in 2009.

Saturday's Test in Port Elizabeth is scheduled for 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Jaco Kriel, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Beast Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Pieter-Steph Du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Damian de Allende

Argentina

15 Joaquin Tuculet, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Martin Landajo, 8 Leonardo Senatore, 7 Tomas Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Enrique Pieretto, 2 Agustin Creevy (captain), 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Substitutes: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Lucas Noguera, 18 Ramiro Herrera, 19 Marcos Kremer, 20 Javier Ortega Desio, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Juan Martin Hernandez, 23 Matias Moroni

