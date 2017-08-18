South Africa: Stellenbosch Unveils 'Monarchs' for Global League

The Stellenbosch Monarchs have been unveiled for this year's inaugural T20 Global League.

As the only ICC accredited stadium in the region, the Monarchs will make Boland Park in Paarl their official home and are the latest T20GL franchise to unveil its name and logo.

In further exciting news for the franchise, legendary former New Zealand Captain, Stephen Fleming , has been appointed head coach with former Proteas coach Eric Simons appointed as his assistant.

Fleming is widely considered as his country's most successful captain and one of their best batsmen, after an international career that spanned 15 years.

Faf du Plessis, Protea and T20 Global League marquee player, said: "It's great to have the experience and knowledge of a world great like Stephen Fleming in our set up.

"I'm really looking forward to playing at Boland Park. Having a local T20 league will attract some big names to this beautiful part of our country and I'm privileged to be representing this team."

"We want to play an exciting brand of cricket and challenge for top honours. Together with Eric Simons, we aim to bring out the best in the team from the onset," added Fleming.

Boland Park has undergone a recent refurbishment to the tune of R32-million.

CSA is still looking for an owner for the Stellenbosch franchise following the news earlier this month that South African investment company Brimstone had pulled out.

"We are currently engaged in promising discussions with several interested parties, both local and abroad, who are interested in owning the Stellenbosch franchise," CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat said.

Sport24