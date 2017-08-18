18 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Stellenbosch Unveils 'Monarchs' for Global League

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Stellenbosch Monarchs have been unveiled for this year's inaugural T20 Global League.

As the only ICC accredited stadium in the region, the Monarchs will make Boland Park in Paarl their official home and are the latest T20GL franchise to unveil its name and logo.

In further exciting news for the franchise, legendary former New Zealand Captain, Stephen Fleming , has been appointed head coach with former Proteas coach Eric Simons appointed as his assistant.

Fleming is widely considered as his country's most successful captain and one of their best batsmen, after an international career that spanned 15 years.

Faf du Plessis, Protea and T20 Global League marquee player, said: "It's great to have the experience and knowledge of a world great like Stephen Fleming in our set up.

"I'm really looking forward to playing at Boland Park. Having a local T20 league will attract some big names to this beautiful part of our country and I'm privileged to be representing this team."

"We want to play an exciting brand of cricket and challenge for top honours. Together with Eric Simons, we aim to bring out the best in the team from the onset," added Fleming.

Boland Park has undergone a recent refurbishment to the tune of R32-million.

CSA is still looking for an owner for the Stellenbosch franchise following the news earlier this month that South African investment company Brimstone had pulled out.

"We are currently engaged in promising discussions with several interested parties, both local and abroad, who are interested in owning the Stellenbosch franchise," CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat said.

Sport24

South Africa

SA Grounds Mugabe Plane, Demands Foreign Operators Permit

South Africa's aviation authority on Friday stopped an Air Zimbabwe aircraft from taking off, sparking a furious protest… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.