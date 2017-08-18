Cameroon: AFCON 2019 - Civil Engineering Laboratory to Assist Protomac

Aprotocol agreement was signed between LABOGENIE and Prime Protomac in Yaounde yesterday August 16, 2017.
The National Civil Engineering Laboratory (LABOGENIE) will support the company Prime Protomac in the construction of sports infrastructure in Garoua ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. This was the outcome of a protocol agreement that was signed between LABOGENIE and Prime Protomac in Yaounde yesterday August 16, 2017. Speaking at the occasion, the General Manager of LABOGENIE, Jean Moufo said the protocol agreement is to ensure that the company meets the deadline but with quality and security. The company, Prime Protomac, is charged with the construction and renovation of five stadiums which will serve as training grounds, the construction of one hotel and the renovation of the Hotel La Benoue in Garoua. The National Civil Engineering Laboratory will control soil mechanics before work can begin properly. Jean Moufo said LABOGENIE will work on the field with mobile laboratories capable of meeting the challenge as well as well trained staff. The President of Prime Protomac, Ben Modo said the new hotel will have a metallic structure just like in the United States and that will be done with the help of LABOGENIE. He assured that work will begin in 48 hours. Recently, the President of Prime Protomac granted a press briefing in Yaounde to reassure Cameroonians of the company's commitment in the fulfilment of the contract.