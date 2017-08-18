Cameroon-U.S. Relations - Exponential Growth Within Three Years

The outgoing Ambassador of the United States of America to Cameroon, Michael Stephen Hoza made the declaration on August 17, 2017 in Yaounde.

Bilateral relations between Cameroon and the United States of America (USA) have grown exponentially within the past three years. The outgoing Ambassador of the USA to Cameroon, Michael Stephen Hoza made the declaration in Yaounde on August 17, 2017 after a farewell audience with the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella.

He said that he came to the ministry to discuss with the Minister because, "it is time for me to take my leave of Cameroon. It has been an amazing three years. My successor has been named by the White House." He added that, "The Minister and I looked at the bilateral relationship between Cameroon and the USA. It has grown exponentially within the three years," the time he served in Cameroon. On specific domains, he cited security in which the USA has been assisting Cameroon in the fight against Boko Haram, piracy in the Gulf of Guinea and peacekeeping in the Central African Republic. The relations have also grown in the health sector, the ambassador said.

He stated that they started with a small programme to fight HIV/AIDS and later launched a new programme called the Global Health Agenda. He said the programme was a success as it offered exchanges between Cameroon health officials and those from the USA. The Ambassador further said the USA has created a partnership programme to fight against malaria. According to the diplomat, there are also growing relations in the trade and educational sectors.