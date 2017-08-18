Kenya: Hunt for Crocodile After It Kills Class 6 Pupil in Homa Bay

Rescue workers are combing the shores of Lake Victoria in Homa Bay County in search of the body of a Class six pupil who was attacked and killed by a crocodile.

The minor, identified as Hellen Amondi, 13, had gone to fetch water at Ng'ou Beach in Suba North Sub-County when the unfortunate incident happened.

She had accompanied her mother, Margaret Atieno, and her twin sister on the fateful Thursday afternoon.

According Ms Atieno, her daughter had fetched the water but she went back to clean her feet when the crocodile attacked.

"We were almost leaving the shore but she went back to remove mud from her feet. She then screamed saying one of her shoes was stuck in the mud before the crocodile grabbed her [and pulled her] into the water," said Ms Atieno.

CARRIED AWAY

In a short while, the mother of six saw the body of her 14-year-old daughter in the jaws of the reptile as it moved away from the shore towards deeper parts of the lake.

"I had to raise the alarm for the neighbours to rescue my daughter but their efforts were in vain since the crocodile had moved far away," she added.

Kenya Wildlife Service South Nyanza Regional Warden Mary Mayande led a team of armed rangers in searching for the minor's body.

The rangers in company of the residents used a motorboat to patrol the waters but their efforts to recover the body were unsuccessful.

"My officers are still committed to searching for the body. I will give a comprehensive statement when the body is retrieved," said Ms Mayande.

Area Assistant Chief William Omogi said cases of crocodile attacks have escalated in the village.

"Crocodiles are causing a lot of discomfort to residents of this area. They have also killed a number of livestock in this village," said Mr Omogi.