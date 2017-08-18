18 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Hunt for Crocodile After It Kills Class 6 Pupil in Homa Bay

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Barack Oduor

Rescue workers are combing the shores of Lake Victoria in Homa Bay County in search of the body of a Class six pupil who was attacked and killed by a crocodile.

The minor, identified as Hellen Amondi, 13, had gone to fetch water at Ng'ou Beach in Suba North Sub-County when the unfortunate incident happened.

She had accompanied her mother, Margaret Atieno, and her twin sister on the fateful Thursday afternoon.

According Ms Atieno, her daughter had fetched the water but she went back to clean her feet when the crocodile attacked.

"We were almost leaving the shore but she went back to remove mud from her feet. She then screamed saying one of her shoes was stuck in the mud before the crocodile grabbed her [and pulled her] into the water," said Ms Atieno.

CARRIED AWAY

In a short while, the mother of six saw the body of her 14-year-old daughter in the jaws of the reptile as it moved away from the shore towards deeper parts of the lake.

"I had to raise the alarm for the neighbours to rescue my daughter but their efforts were in vain since the crocodile had moved far away," she added.

Kenya Wildlife Service South Nyanza Regional Warden Mary Mayande led a team of armed rangers in searching for the minor's body.

The rangers in company of the residents used a motorboat to patrol the waters but their efforts to recover the body were unsuccessful.

"My officers are still committed to searching for the body. I will give a comprehensive statement when the body is retrieved," said Ms Mayande.

Area Assistant Chief William Omogi said cases of crocodile attacks have escalated in the village.

"Crocodiles are causing a lot of discomfort to residents of this area. They have also killed a number of livestock in this village," said Mr Omogi.

Kenya

Opposition MP Urges President Magufuli to Emulate Kenyatta

Arusha Urban MP (Chadema) Godbless Lema has called on President John Magufuli to borrow a leaf from Kenyan counterpart… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.