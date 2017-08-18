18 August 2017

Kenya: An Emotional Lupita Debuts on Jay Z's Latest Video

Kenyan Oscar winning actress Lupita Nyong'o made an emotional debut as a video vixen in Jay Z ' s new song ' MaNyfaCedGod ' which he featured James Blake.

The video was teased before the release of Jay Z ' s latest album 4:44  as part of a trailer for the project.

Nyong'o gets full reign over the black-and-white visual, as she showcases her acting chops in the surreal clip that deals with love, while Jigga's lyrics play as the soundtrack.

Lupita does not hold back her emotions, crying on camera. The vocals by James Blake also add to the reflective, solemn nature of the track.

VIDEO EVERY WEEK

Jay Z has released a video every week since his album came out in June, including previously released videos for The Story of OJ, 4:44, Bam featuring Damian Marley, among others.

The lyrics of the song make reference to the troubles Beyonce and Jay Z have had to overcome as well as the ability of love to triumph all.

At the end Lupita reflects on the words, "be grateful for whatever comes, because each has been sent from a guide from beyond."

